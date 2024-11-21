Taylor Fever VIP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday 1 June 2025, 3.30pm - ends at 5.30pm. Attention all Swifties!

TAYLOR FEVER is the electrifying tribute production to worldwide megastar TAYLOR SWIFT!

In a show that is packed full of the icons' most popular songs including ‘Karma’ ‘Shake it off’ ‘Cruel Summer’ and many more, audiences of all ages will be up on their feet dancing and singing along!

Alongside her incredible dancers, TAYLOR FEVER is taking UK and European Theatres by storm and for one afternoon only comes to NORTHAMPTON!

This show features custom lighting and production, ensuring a truly memorable concert experience.

Post-show, audiences will have the chance to get that all important ‘Swiftie Selfie’ in our VIP Experience Meet & Greet!

There is just one question NORTHAMPTON – Are YOU ready for it?!

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £22.50 each