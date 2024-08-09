Talk by Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, Mayor of Brackley

Mayor of Brackley, Cllr Elaine WiltshireMayor of Brackley, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire
Join us on Wednesday 21st August at 2.30pm at Brackley Care Home for an afternoon of insight and knowledge with Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, Mayor of Brackley, who will be giving an informative talk on her role as Mayor of Brackley.

This promises to be a fascinating event and one not to be missed.

She will also be covering interesting topics such as why does the mayor wear chains and why is the mayoral robe special. This promises to be a fascinating event and one not to be missed.

This will be followed by tea, coffee and home-made cakes. Donations are welcome.

To book your space, please contact Julie on either 01280-313135 or [email protected].

Brackley Care Home

Wellington Road

Brackley

NN13 6QZ

