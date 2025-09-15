Talented local artists showcased in village Open Studios event
All the art is available to view and buy covers painting, ceramics, prints and art turned wood.
Yardley Arts, is based in a historic Old School in Yardley Hastings. You can visit from September 19-21 (11-5) and September 25-28 (11-5 and until 7pm on 25 September).
You can meet the artists and there’s a great pub next door.
This exhibition is part of the Northants and Rutland Open Studios programme.
Find out more about this event and what else Yardley Arts offers at YardleyArts.org.