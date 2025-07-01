Take the pledge to recycle your food waste for a chance to win!

recycling competition prizes

Residents across West Northants are invited to take part in a competition that launched today (Tuesday, 1 July) to raise awareness of how easy it is to recycle your food waste and bag the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prizes up for grabs include Silverstone Museum tickets (including a racing simulator session), Rockingham Castle season tickets, British Touring Car Championship tickets, Afternoon Tea at Delapre Abbey, a premium food caddy, and much more.

To enter, people simply need to:

Answer four quick questions about food waste

Make a pledge to recycle their food waste regularly.

The competition is part of a wider initiative to increase food waste recycling across the area and show residents how easily their food scraps and veg peelings can be separated at home and collected for recycling at the kerbside every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All food waste collected is used to generate green electricity, as well as a nutritious liquid fertiliser which is spread onto farmers’ fields – helping to grow more food.

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: "We’re pleased to launch this competition that encourages people to pledge to recycle their food waste. It’s simple to do, helps keep your waste bin lighter and your food waste is then turned into electricity and fertiliser. There are some fantastic prizes available, and we’d like to give a big thanks to our sponsors who have donated them.”

You can also meet WNC’s waste team at a series of events and markets over the summer where residents can find out more about the recycling services available, enter the competition and take part in a range of interactive games. Look out for information on the Council’s social media channels for where they will be across the area.

The competition runs until midnight on Monday, 14 September.Winners will be selected at random from eligible entries and contacted soon after the closing date. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit Food Waste Recycling Competition | West Northamptonshire Council to enter and make your pledge today.

Find out more about food waste recycling at westnorthants.gov.uk/foodwaste.