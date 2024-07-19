Take part in creative careers taster week in Northampton for young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaw Trust (formerly Prospects Careers Service) is inviting young people in the Northampton region, aged between 16-18 years, who don't have any plans for September, to come along and join us for a free week of creative careers introductions, tasters and networking.

The course aims to introduce young people who may have an interest in a career in one of the creative industries to join us for a week at the start of August, in Northampton town centre, where we will give them a taster of careers as varied as interior design, artist, music production, poetry and make-up, to mention but a few.

The company has sourced Northamptonshire's fines creative talent who have agreed to come along and meet 12 lucky young people, and show them what they do, how they got into their chosen creative career, what an average day looks like, what the benefits are, and so much more.

The aim is to give young people with a creative interest a chance to see what is possible, with the right training, talent and connections.

On the last day, they will then be invited to come along to the Creative Summer Festival at the Umbrella Fair where they can enjoy poetry, jazz, writing and more.

All lunches will be provided, and bus travel arranged if required. For more information:

Scan the QR code

Click on the link

Call Louise on 07938 600385 You are Invited to a Creative Careers Week!

Email us: [email protected]