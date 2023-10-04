Take part in a guided Wildlife Walk with The Wildlife Trust BCN around Nene Wetlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's free for people to participate and volunteers are invited to sign up by heading to the Planet Patrol website to reserve a spot.

The guided wildlife walk and litter pick is taking place around Nene Wetlands, one of The Wildlife Trust BCN’s most popular reserves, this wetland site provides a home for a range of species. Volunteers can enjoy spotting wildlife and learning about the site and its inhabitants, whilst cleaning up and taking action for the planet. After the litter pick volunteers will return to base to record everything recovered in the free Planet Patrol app.

By recording litter data in the app to gather important information about the types, materials and distribution of litter but also, importantly, the brands so we can hold the big offenders to account through hard facts.

Planet Patrol founder, Lizzie Carr MBE, said: “By combining people power with data collection we can build evidence about litter pollution on a mass scale that would otherwise be impossible to capture. We want to break the cycle by holding the offending brands to account and we can only do that through robust evidence - which is what these clean up sessions help provide.”