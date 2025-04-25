Sywell Aviation Museum's Easter opening soars
Sywell Aviation Museum launches its new season each Easter Saturday with its free Grand Opening event.
Military and classic vehicle displays, re-enactors, aircraft cockpits, vintage music, live entertainment and even a period road-roller attended to celebrate their event.
Some 25 aircraft also attended including three Supermarine Spitfires and four Tiger Moths.
Run entirely by volunteers, the Sywell Aviation Museum is now open each weekend and bank holiday between 1030-1630hrs. Entry is free but donations are welcome.
The Museum is currently seeking the donation of model kits/diecast models to sell to help raise funds. If you can help please email [email protected] or call 07968061708.