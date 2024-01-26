Sweet Caroline at The Deco Theatre
Friday 1 Mar 7:30 pm - ends at 9:45 pmSWEET CAROLINEThe Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond.Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s time for that night out you have been dreaming of!
Starring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes!
The show will take you back to where it began. A musical journey featuring 50 years of the greatest songs ever written.
Celebrate the music that has charmed six generations as we bring you all things Diamond with a sensational live show.
Enjoy all the hits Forever In Blue Jeans, America, Love On The Rocks, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Cracklin’ Rosie, I Am. . . I Said, Beautiful Noise and, of course, Sweet Caroline.
The good times never seemed so good!