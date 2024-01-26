News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Sweet Caroline at The Deco Theatre

Friday 1 Mar 7:30 pm - ends at 9:45 pmSWEET CAROLINEThe Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond.Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s time for that night out you have been dreaming of!

Starring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes!

The show will take you back to where it began. A musical journey featuring 50 years of the greatest songs ever written.

Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond - the ultimate tributeSweet Caroline - Neil Diamond - the ultimate tribute
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond - the ultimate tribute
Most Popular

Celebrate the music that has charmed six generations as we bring you all things Diamond with a sensational live show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy all the hits Forever In Blue Jeans, America, Love On The Rocks, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Cracklin’ Rosie, I Am. . . I Said, Beautiful Noise and, of course, Sweet Caroline.

The good times never seemed so good!