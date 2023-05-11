News you can trust since 1931
Sweet Caroline 1st March 2024 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond. It’s time for that night out you have been dreaming of! Starring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes. The show will take you back to where it began. A musical journey featuring 50 years of the greatest songs ever written.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond.

It’s time for that night out you have been dreaming of! Starring Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes.

The show will take you back to where it began. A musical journey featuring 50 years of the greatest songs ever written.

Celebrate the music that has charmed six generations as we bring you all things Diamond with a sensational live show.

Enjoy all the hits Forever In Blue Jeans, America, Love On The Rocks, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, Cracklin’ Rosie, I Am. . . I Said, Beautiful Noise and, of course, Sweet Caroline.

The good times never seemed so good!

SWEET CAROLINE Facebook.com/SweetCarolineTribute Twitter.com/entertainers_uk Instagram.com/entertainersuk Website: entertainers.co.uk YouTube - https://youtu.be/eDkbv_S7Vqk This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/sweet-caroline/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

