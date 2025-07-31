Swansgate to host vibrant Caribbean Carnival Celebration

Swansgate is excited to announce it will be transforming into a lively Caribbean paradise with two exciting events filled with the vibrant colours and exciting rhythms of the Caribbean.

Colourful Caribbean Craft Day!

Get ready for a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture at Swansgate Shopping Centre with our Colourful Caribbean Craft Day on Wednesday, August 13th, from 11 am to 4 pm. It's a fantastic opportunity for all ages to get creative and immerse themselves in the rich artistry of the Caribbean!

Visitors can enjoy:

Caribbean Carnival Day

Make Your Own Caribbean Flag Badge: Children and adults alike can design and create their very own badge featuring the flag of their favourite Caribbean island.

Children and adults alike can design and create their very own badge featuring the flag of their favourite Caribbean island.

Little ones can dive into a world of colour with special Caribbean-themed colouring sheets, featuring beautiful Caribbean scenes and illustrations from the Anansi stories. These can be coloured on-site or taken home. Anansi Story Time: Gather 'round for captivating tales from the Caribbean! Our storyteller will bring the famous Anansi stories to life from an illustrated storybook. There will be two sessions at scheduled times - keep an eye out for announcements on the day!

Caribbean Carnival Event!

Then, prepare for an unforgettable experience on Thursday, August 21st, from 11 am to 3 pm, for a spectacular Caribbean Carnival event! This family-friendly day will be filled with even more vibrant colours and exciting rhythms.

Visitors of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a range of engaging activities designed to entertain and delight. The event schedule includes:

Caribbean Community Day

Mini Salsa for Beginners: Get ready to move with fun, pop-up dance classes perfect for those new to salsa.

Get ready to move with fun, pop-up dance classes perfect for those new to salsa.

Enjoy the authentic tropical sounds of a live steel drum band with sets from 12:00pm - 12:45pm and 1:15pm - 2:00pm.

Test your flexibility and enjoy some hilarious challenges in the ultimate limbo competition. Mask-making Workshop & Mini Parade: Unleash your creativity by designing your own carnival mask, then join in a colourful mini parade to showcase your masterpiece.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the spirit of the Caribbean Carnival to Swansgate," says Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator. "This event is all about celebrating culture, creativity, and community, offering a fantastic day out for families to enjoy completely free of charge. We invite everyone to join us for what will be a truly unforgettable celebration!"

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the joy and energy of a Caribbean Carnival right here at Swansgate.

Event Details:

What: Colourful Caribbean Craft Day

When: Wednesday, August 13th, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Where: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Cost: FREE

Event Details:

What: Caribbean Carnival Event

When: Thursday, August 21st, 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Cost: FREE