Swansgate Shopping Centre to host roaringly fun Prehistoric Adventure Day!

Get ready to step back millions of years as Swansgate Shopping Centre transforms into a prehistoric paradise for its Swansgate Prehistoric Adventure Day on Wednesday, 28th May, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This FREE family event promises a dino-mite day filled with thrilling live shows, roaming dinosaurs, interactive ranger encounters, fossil digging, and creative crafts.

Prepare for Jurassic-sized excitement with a jam-packed schedule of activities designed to captivate dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages. The highlight of the day will be two action-packed Live Dinosaur Shows at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, featuring a spectacular giant life-like dinosaur alongside an adorable baby dino. These 20-30 minute shows are guaranteed to be both educational and full of prehistoric surprises!

Throughout the day, visitors will have the chance to encounter Walking Dinosaurs and their knowledgeable Rangers at various times:

10:00 AM: Meet two adorable baby dinosaurs as they roam the centre.

12:00 PM: Be amazed by a magnificent large dinosaur making its presence known.

2:00 PM: Catch another appearance from two charming baby dinos.

Don't forget your cameras! These roaming reptiles are perfect for up-close photos, friendly high fives, and maybe even a gentle growl or two.

Young adventurers can unleash their inner paleontologist at the Fossil Digging Experience. Four sand-filled tuff trays with replica fossils hidden within the turf will provide hours of engaging exploration.

For those with a creative flair, the Dino Crafts & Activity Zone, running from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, will offer pottery dinosaur painting. This is a fantastic opportunity to create a unique souvenir to remember this prehistoric day out.

Swansgate Shopping Centre invites families to bring their curiosity, their cameras, and their best dinosaur roars for a day of FREE, unforgettable fun. No booking is required – simply come along and join the adventure!

Event Details:

Event: Swansgate Prehistoric Adventure Day

Date: Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Swansgate Shopping Centre, Wellingborough, UK

Cost: FREE, no booking required

What’s On:

Live Dinosaur Shows: 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM

Walking Dinosaurs & Ranger Interactions: 10:00 AM (Two Baby Dinos), 12:00 PM (One Large Dinosaur), 2:00 PM (Two Baby Dinos)

Fossil Digging Experience: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Dino Crafts & Activity Zone: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

"We're excited to bring this prehistoric adventure to Swansgate and offer a fun, free day out for families." Says Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator “This event is back for another year as it is admired greatly by the community”.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates and sneak peeks! Visit our website at https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/ for more information about events at Swansgate Shopping Centre.