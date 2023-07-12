Support local hospitals by becoming one of Northamptonshire Health Charity’s 75 runners for NHS75

However, you can still jump into your running shoes this summer and take on a half marathon or relay challenge to raise funds to support your local NHS. When you pledge to raise the minimum sponsorship you run for FREE!

This year, there is a brand-new course encompassing a loop around the town. Starting at the historic Guildhall, following the river past Northampton’s three main sporting grounds; Sixfields stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, and the County Cricket Ground, through two beautiful parks, passing through the modern University campus and returning to the Guildhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the 13.1-mile half marathon is a little too much, then break up the distance by entering the 3-stage relay with friends for a very manageable 4.1 to 4.6 miles each instead. Raise £160 or more between you and you’ll run for free.

One of the charity's relay teams in the 2021 event.

Northamptonshire Health Charity supports Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and all the community hospitals and mental health services across the county under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT). They do this by funding equipment and projects that enhance patient care and experience, and promote NHS staff wellbeing. All proceeds from the event will help make a significant difference to patients and staff.

Recent projects supported by the charity and making a difference to patients and staff include refurbishing the family room at the Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre (NHFT), a dedicated space for staff wellbeing (NGH), and a rehabilitation garden space for patients receiving Intensive Care (KGH).

It’s not too late to get started with your training, especially for the relay. The charity will support you with your fundraising every step of the way as well as be there on race day to cheer you on alongside KB Sports Therapy offering a FREE post-race mini massage for the charity's registered runners!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help celebrate NHS75 and register now via the charity’s website https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/events/the-amazing-northampton-run/

Raise the minimum sponsorship & take part in The Amazing Northampton Run for free.