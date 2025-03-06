Support local businesses at the Stanwick Lakes Spring Craft Fair – rain or shine!

This spring, Stanwick Lakes is inviting people to celebrate and support Northamptonshire’s vibrant small business community at a dedicated Spring Craft Fair, that will take place come rain or shine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit will be celebrated over the weekend of Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 March 2025, when Stanwick Lakes hosts an incredible selection of artisan sellers, local crafters, and delicious food – all set in the beautiful surroundings of the East Northamptonshire nature reserve.

No matter the weather, the event will go ahead, thanks to a dedicated marquee housing 30 food stalls. Altogether visitors can expect more than 50 stall holders offering a wide variety of hand-crafted, ethically made or sourced goods, including unique homewares, sustainable crafts, and locally produced food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Passchier, Trust Director at Stanwick Lakes, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome so many talented artisans and small businesses to this year’s craft fair.

Stanwick Lakes Spring Fair

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local makers, discover beautiful, handcrafted items, and enjoy a fantastic day out in the heart of nature.”

For those looking for a special gift, a treat for themselves, or simply to soak up the springtime atmosphere, there’ll be something for everyone.

Among the stallholders attending, visitors can look forward to browsing handmade creations from Seams2MeShop, Camelot Designs, and Simply Block Printing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can pick up fantastic pantry time treats and gifts including jams, cheeses, honey and sauces from a variety of independent food suppliers or discover unique gifts from stall holders such as Sherlock Engraved Gifts and Amazonite Griffin, as well as others.

Billie added: “With a mix of indoor and outdoor stalls, there’s plenty to explore, and our café will be serving a range of refreshments to keep people fuelled throughout the day.”

The craft fair is free to attend, however usual car parking charges apply and go towards funding vital conservation and maintenance across Stanwick Lakes.

To find out more visit: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/