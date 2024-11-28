Support Baby Basics Northampton at the inaugural Toddle About Baby Show in Northampton

Baby Basics Christmas starter pack items

Baby Basics Northampton has become the official charity partner for the inaugural Toddle About Baby Show in Northamptonshire this Christmas.

The free-to-attend event will be held at The Waterside Campus, University of Northampton on Sunday 1st December from 10am to 3pm. Baby Basics Northampton – which supplies moses baskets full of essential items for struggling parents and newborns - will be supported by the Toddle About Show with a Christmas raffle to raise funds for the charity.

It comes as the charity is seeing a huge increase in demand for its services – now providing help for one in 18 babies born in Northamptonshire. The Toddle About Baby Show will feature stalls from antenatal services, baby groups, and children’s activities. There will also be a free soft play area, baby feeding/quiet zone and meet & greet characters.

Organiser Ally Richmond, owner of Toddle About West Northants said: “A lot of thought and effort has gone into the organisation of this event. I am so excited to be able to showcase such a wide range of local and national businesses that are bump, baby, toddler and pre-school related.

Newborn moses basket starter pack by Baby Basics Northampton

“Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the live talks which provide expert advice and knowledge, covering a wide range of topics including children’s first aid, car seat safety, breastfeeding advice and an opportunity to join free multi-activity taster sessions.”

Laura Holmes Trevino, Fundraising and Communications Coordinator at Baby Basics Northampton said: “We are delighted to have become the charity partner for the first Toddle About Baby Show in Northampton.

“The event will be a celebration of the fantastic family services that are available in the vibrant community of Northamptonshire. We are proud to be among them.”