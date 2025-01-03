Supernatural thriller 2.22 - A Ghost Story will return to Royal & Derngate next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new tour of Danny Robin’s hugely successful play 2.22 - A Ghost Story will come to Northampton in January 2026.

Producer Runaway Entertainment has recently announced that the critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, opening in Manchester in August 2025, and continuing through to June 2026. The second leg of the tour will open here at Royal & Derngate, playing in Northampton from Thursday 8 to Saturday 17 January 2026.

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

Smash hit supernatural thriller returns to Northampton

2:22 - A Ghost Story’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by over 1 million people in seventeen different countries.

In 2023/24 2:22 - A Ghost Story embarked on its first extensive UK tour. For 2025/26 the production is back on the road revisiting some towns and cities, such as Northampton, due to popular demand, and also visiting new places where audiences can enjoy the thrill the show delivers for the very first time! Both legs will feature two brand new casts to be announced.

The production began its life in summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood, and where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I was blown away by our fantastically successful UK tour in 2023-24 plus another West End season this year. I keep pinching myself to see the huge appetite for my play seems to be ongoing. Hopefully this new tour will see a combination of return and first time visits from audiences, bringing 2:22 - A Ghost Story to new people, as well as those who are hungry for more. I am genuinely humbled by how well the production continues to be received and am very excited (as you may be) to reveal our cast in due course. If you’d like to speculate on that, do message us @222aghoststory!’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

For more information about the performances at Royal & Derngate or to book tickets for the Northampton dates, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/222-a-ghost-story or call Box Office on 01604 624811.