Sunset Stride 2023! Charity event raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton is back

‘We’re really excited to be a part of Sunset Stride 2023, we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store for you this year!’

By Sunset StrideContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT- 2 min read

Save the date: Sunday 30th April ‘Come prepared with your walking shoes and groovy moves!’ We are back! The Sunset Stride event is back at Brixworth Country Park for 2023 raising vital funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

The 12K walk around Pitsford reservoir will help to raise the much-needed funds for the hospice who provide specialist palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses in Northamptonshire. It will take place at sunset on Sunday 30th April. The walk begins at 6:00pm with a range of stalls on offer throughout the day.

The walk is being organised by a group of students studying for a degree in Events Management at the University of Northampton: Aimee-Louise Janes, Emma Francis, Elly Sayers and Leah Smith. Aimee-Louise said “We’re really excited to be a part of Sunset Stride 2023, we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store for you this year!”

The theme for this year's event is The 70’s. Participants will be asked to come in 70’s fancy dress and bright colours. The group is hoping to have a range of stalls at this year's event which will open to the public during the afternoon until the start of the walk.

Sarah Denston, the ​Events Fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said “We are really looking forward to being part of this event, and so grateful to the a group of Events Management students at the university for supporting Cynthia Spencer. The funds that will be raised will help us to continue to support the staff and services provided in Northampton and across the county.”

Every £20 raised could provide a support session for a child who is likely to be bereaved, and every £70 could pay for transport to ensure a wellbeing patient gets to attend a series of vital therapy sessions.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite by searching for Sunset Stride 2023. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sunset-stride-2023-tickets-547792791987

Participants will be asked to raise personal sponsorship via their own JustGiving Page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sunsetstride202

Further event information can be found on social media:Instagram - @ Sunset_StrideFacebook - @ Sunset Stride

For additional information about the Cynthia Spencer Sunset Stride, please contact [email protected]

