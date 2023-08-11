Suns out, towels out! Northampton pub brings holiday feel to pub beer garden offering reservations by beach towel

Research reveals holidaymakers will visit British pubs up to five times while abroad Brits crave pub grub while abroad, with a quarter of the nation tucking into a fry up on holiday.

To give pub goers a true holiday experience, Josh Teasdale, General Manager of Northampton’s Spinney Hill pub, is allowing customers to reserve their seats in their beer garden on a sunny day, simply by using a beach towel.

This follows new national research, revealing that 45% of Brits reserve their sun lounger early with a towel when on holiday abroad.

The Spinney Hill pub allows customers to reserve seats in its beer garden - using a beach towel.

Now, visitors to Spinney Hill can skip the afternoon crowds by bagging their beer garden spot before the masses descend. In true British holiday style, all they need to do is drape a towel over the pub garden chair of their choice, ensuring they have a comfortable spot to enjoy a drink in the sunshine.

For those who can’t make it abroad this year, pub company and brewer Greene King are giving customers the chance to win a £5,000 holiday voucher. To be in with a chance of winning, all customers need to do is visit www.greeneking.co.uk/competitions/throw-in-the-towel, enter their details, and name their favourite drink to enjoy in the sun.

When it comes to holiday trends, research has revealed that over four in ten (43%) holidaymakers will visit a British style pub garden when they are abroad.

As well as craving that classic pub feel, the survey of 2,000 adults revealed that Brits abroad visit a UK style pub up to 5 times whilst on holiday, with the top reasons for visiting voted as: British food and drink (25%), full English breakfasts (24%), British sports being played on the telly (23%) and feeling like a home away from home (22%).

For those not able to take a holiday abroad this year, the best drink to bring that holiday feel a UK holiday was voted as a cocktail (17%), followed by Sangria (13%), and lager (11%).

Josh Teasdale, General Manager at Spinney Hill, said “Unfortunately, not everyone can afford a holiday abroad this year, so here at Spinney Hill we wanted to bring that holiday feel to our locals.