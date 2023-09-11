Sunday Social Jazz at The Lab

Watch more videos on Shots!

If you venture to The Lab on Charles Street on a Jazz night you will be treated to some of the best live music in town! This month on the 17th, The Lab Jazz Sunday social plays host to local legends Tad Newton's Jazz Friends, who are now established as one of the most popular groups on the UK and international jazz entertainment scene.

The Jazz Friends specialise in lively jazz, Just Jazz Magazine said they produce "well played music covering accepted traditional titles into some more swing stuff, all were very fine musicians."

They have headlined at many Jazz Festivals including Upton Festival, Birmingham Festival and Fest-Jazz in Brittany, France. They have also made five appearances at The Spice of Life, one of London's top Jazz venues. 2023 will mark the band's 40th anniversary!

Poster for the event