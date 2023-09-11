Sunday Social Jazz at The Lab
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you venture to The Lab on Charles Street on a Jazz night you will be treated to some of the best live music in town! This month on the 17th, The Lab Jazz Sunday social plays host to local legends Tad Newton's Jazz Friends, who are now established as one of the most popular groups on the UK and international jazz entertainment scene.
The Jazz Friends specialise in lively jazz, Just Jazz Magazine said they produce "well played music covering accepted traditional titles into some more swing stuff, all were very fine musicians."
They have headlined at many Jazz Festivals including Upton Festival, Birmingham Festival and Fest-Jazz in Brittany, France. They have also made five appearances at The Spice of Life, one of London's top Jazz venues. 2023 will mark the band's 40th anniversary!
Entry to this event is free for members and £1 for guests. The Lab is a members club (hosting a huge variety of events including live music, spoken word, and a community art jam) that you can join for only £12 per year! Find out more online at thelabnorthampton.club.