Sunday Roast Club - 8th September

By Charlotte Khalil
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 08:56 BST
Everyone loves a roast…Our next Roast event is September 8th where you can enjoy a sumptuous Sunday roast in these atmospheric surroundings with live background music!

Our chefs use the best in local produce to write a menu that is sure to get the tastebuds tingling.

2 Courses £19.95

12-4pm

