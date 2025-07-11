Summer holiday fun at Royal & Derngate

There’s lots to keep young people and families entertained at Royal & Derngate this summer, with dinosaur-themed theatre shows, an interactive video gaming experience and weeklong holiday clubs for ages 4 to 13.

Dinosaur World Live bursts onto the Derngate stage from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 July, with a roar-some interactive family show for all ages from 3 and upwards. Audiences will discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs, from every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, to a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

This entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage, is followed by a special meet and greet, offering all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

After a successful run at Easter, GamesWorld is back this summer. The interactive video gaming experience is even bigger and better and will be taking over the theatre’s newly refurbished Underground studio, and spreading out into the foyer spaces, from Saturday 26 to Monday 28 July, open from 10am to 5pm each day (last entry 3.30pm). On Monday it will be run as a Relaxed event, for the benefit of those on the autistic spectrum, younger audiences, those living with dementia or those with learning difficulties or additional needs

There will be a great selection of single-player, two-player and multi-player games, with multiple VR headshots and leaderboard gaming. Gaming zones will include Arcade and Console Classics, Sonic, Fighting, Lego, Superhero, Mario, Racing, Rhythm and Physical, and Virtual Reality. With 100 consoles and games spanning the last 50 years, there is something for every kind of gamer!

Royal & Derngate’s Holiday Clubs are back this year, with two great five-day experiences. For ages 4 to 8 years, Dragon Masters runs from Monday 4 to Friday 8 August (9am to 5pm), offering a magical dragon-themed camp for little people with big imaginations. Then Myths, Legends & Monsters runs from Monday 11 to Friday 15 August (9am to 5pm) when young adventurers aged 9 to 13 years can enjoy an epic summer experience exploring Gods, heroes, mythological creatures and mayhem.

Using storytelling, theatre, crafts and more, the young people will explore and hone their creative skills over the week to bring their own original stories to life. Places on the five-day holiday clubs are £150 for the week (bursaries and lunch clubs are available). To find out more or to sign up, email [email protected]

Tickets for Dinosaur World Live are priced from £16.50* and GamesWorld tickets are £8* each. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.