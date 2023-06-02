Summer evenings with the National Trust...here's what is happening and where in Northamptonshire

Enjoy enchanting theatre performances including literary classics from Jane Austen and Shakespeare, and family favourites like Robin Hood and The Wind in the Willows.

Enhance the open-air experience by bringing a picnic to enjoy or discover the range of food and drink options on offer from our refreshment kiosks.

Please book ahead to secure your tickets.

Outdoor family theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s our pick of the best National Trust outdoor events near you this summer:

Northamptonshire

Canons AshbyJoin the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company for riotous Regency rom-com, Emma, in the peaceful grounds of Canons Ashby. Meet misguided matchmaker Emma as she tries to play Cupid in this hilarious yet faithful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s satirical story on Saturday 8 July. Or on Saturday 19 August, Illyria will be bringing Sherwood Forest to the Northamptonshire countryside with their swashbuckling take on Robin Hood and the antics of his team of merry misfits. This action-packed production delivers huge laughs, daring adventures and well-deserved revenge!

Outdoor theatre

LyvedenMake the most of the long summer evenings and enjoy live theatre in the open air at Lyveden. On Saturday 17 June Heartbreak Productions will be performing a farcical mash-up of three of Shakespeare’s best-loved masterpieces with MacHamLear. And on Friday 18 August, join Mole, Ratty and Badger on their mad-cap adventures in family favourite, The Wind in the Willows, brought to you by Quantum Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad