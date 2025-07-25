Summer Dog Show and Mini Fete - Horton Cricket Club

Join us at our Summer Dog Show and Mini Fete at Horton Cricket Club this Sunday (27 July), where we're super excited to announce that Graeme Hall - The Dogfather from Channel 5's Dogs behaving badly - who will be joining us at our show, organised by Ruperts Retreat LDG.

Graeme will be Judging each category with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Everybody's welcome so please bring your family and friends along. Let's have some fun and enjoy meeting lots of furry friends!

All entries to be made by 11:30am on the day

No more than 3 categories per dog.

Judges decision is final.

Rudeness to organisers will not be tolerated.

Summer Dog Show on Sunday 27th July. This will be held at Horton Cricket Club. 12-2pm

Please note there will also be a mini fete - prizes, barbecue, tombola, raffle and of course our amazing doggies!

Entry is free to the above.

Following us will be the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

We cannot wait to see you there!

Venue: Horton Cricket Club, Denton Rd, Horton, Northampton NN7 2BE

Time: 12 noon to 2pm

Ruperts Retreat LDG facebook.com/Rupertsretreatldg