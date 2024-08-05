Suicide&Co’s Weekend Grief Retreat in Northamptonshire at the Falcon Hotel

We are hosting our first restorative weekend Grief Retreat with The Grief Gang at The Falcon Hotel! This will be for people bereaved by suicide providing grief support, psycho-education, wellbeing and a chance to connect with others.

Grief Retreat Key Details:

Dates: October 11th - 13th 2024

Location: The Falcon, Castle Ashby‍, Northampton, NN7 1LF

Price: From £460 - £1100. Prices vary depending on single or double occupancy and the room tier chosen.

Bookings: Rooms are available to book now! Check out our website page here for more information on room options

What's Included?

The Falcon Hotel

Two nights' accommodation at the beautiful Falcon Hotel.

All meals (2 breakfasts, 3 lunches, 2 dinners, daily tea breaks).

Access to all talks, grief sessions and activities such as open water swimming, and trauma informed yoga and grief circle workshops.

Opportunities to learn, connect with others and prioritise self-care and rest, as well as time for private restoration and processing.

Why Attend the Grief Retreat?

Suicide-related Grief Support: Engage in sessions focused on grief support and psycho-education, guided by experienced professionals.

Wellbeing Activities: Participate in therapeutic activities designed to promote mental and emotional wellness, learning skills to take away.

Meals Included: All meals are eaten together, creating a community of support across the weekend.

Flexible Payment & Room Options: Choose from a range of room prices, from single to double occupancy, payment plans available. Adults 18+ are welcome, with some dog-friendly rooms available.

Inclusive Environment: Limited spaces ensure a close-knit, supportive community environment.

Book Your Room

A Workshop at the Falcon

This will be a safe environment for people who are bereaved by suicide, families, couples and individuals. We also want to maximise the number of people who can benefit from this experience, so it is preferable to come with a supportive friend or family member. At the moment only double occupancy rooms can be booked via the website, however we do have a few single occupancy rooms available. Please get in touch via [email protected] for information on single occupancy bookings.

We are so excited to host our first retreat! Spaces are limited, and we will be closing bookings towards the end of August so we encourage you to book now to ensure your participation. We look forward to welcoming you to a weekend of healing and support.

Keep talking,

The Suicide&Co Team x