Stunning new play cafe set to open 15th November in Nene Court, Wellingborough

My Happy Play Cafe is thrilled to announce the opening of its new family-focused play cafe at Nene Court, offering a high-quality experience for local families.

The space features three distinct play areas designed to engage and entertain children of different ages, all within a welcoming and stylish cafe environment. Families and carers will enjoy:

A soft play zone for babies to explore safely

A custom-designed play frame for children up to age 6, encouraging active play

A free imaginative play area, perfect for kids of all ages to express creativity and engage in role-playing adventures

While children play, parents can relax in the cafe, enjoying expertly crafted coffee, delicious food, cakes and the chance to connect with other families in a comfortable space.

Free Play/Role Play area

Comment from the owner: "As a parent of 3 children I felt Northamptonshire needed this space where children can play explore and learn whilst parents can watch them in a nice space or play alongside them. This space is just as much for the adults as it is the children, we are looking forward to welcoming you all from the 15th November."

Community & Private Events:

My Happy Play Cafe will also host community meet-ups, baby classes, and play sessions, offering a space where parents can build connections. The venue is available for hire, making it an ideal location for children’s birthday parties and family gatherings.

Grand Opening:

We open on the 15th November, for a variety of sessions to explore the space. We have some small surprises along the way.