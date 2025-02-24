Stunning ballet performances from Varna International Ballet
The performances are suitable for all ages and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike.
The Nutcracker is an enchanting story set on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems. Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. Shakespeare’s tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.
Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.
Tickets available from rg.live or royalandderngate.co.uk