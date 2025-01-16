Students launch bold take over The Creative Place at Northampton’s Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bold takeover of The Creative Place, at Northampton’s Market Square, students from Northampton College are inviting everyone to visit, from now until 31 January, to see how they have transformed the space - through an exhibition of their fine art creations.

Since its opening in September, The Creative Place has hosted a number of established creatives, but for January 2025 it has handed over the keys to these budding young artists, to allow them to showcase their talent.

According to Steph Lee-Vae, Curriculum Manager for Art and Design at Northampton College, “The students are looking forward to this opportunity to gain hands-on industry experience, meeting professional exhibition standards. The first cohort have been collaborating with peers to curate a cohesive display of their finest works while also reflecting each student's unique artistic style.”

“This immersive approach not only highlights the students' technical skills, but also reflects their willingness to push boundaries and innovate within a professional setting.”

Students are exhibiting a diverse range of work

Becky Carrier, Director of The Creative Place, says “This is the perfect place for new artists to exhibit their work, try out new ideas and see how the public responds to their art, so we’re very happy to support and are very grateful to our supporters CLICK Arts Foundation, West Northamptonshire Council and the UK Government for helping make this possible. We’d encourage any new artists or anyone who has an interesting creative idea to get in touch to see how The Creative Place can help them future their creativity or career.”

Throughout January, each cohort of students will exhibit their art for one week at The Creative Place, then pack up, ready for the next takeover. The public is invited to visit Tuesday - Saturday from 10am – 5pm and can find The Creative Place in one of the new kiosks in the middle of the market square.

For more information visit nncreativeplace.org or @NNCreativePlace on Instagram