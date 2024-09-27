Students can get their uni questions answered at the University of Northampton (UON) UCAS exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Northampton and the surrounding area applying for university or college should visit the UCAS exhibition at UON’s Waterside Campus to learn all about life in higher education.

Dozens of universities and colleges from across the UK will be available to speak to anyone thinking about taking their next step into higher education. The event on Thursday 10 October 2024 from 09:00 to 15:00 is also a great opportunity for young people to chat with UCAS advisers so they can make informed and confident choices about applying to university or college.

Overall, 94% of people who attended a UCAS event in the first half of 2024* said they found a university or employer they would like to apply to.

James Seymour, UON’s Director of Marketing and Student Recruitment, said: “It’s important that students make informed choices at this crucial stage as they start to think about what subjects they are passionate about and what their career aspirations are. Our event on 10 October is the ideal chance to find out what’s on offer straight from the universities and colleges they could be studying at very soon.”

UCAS Discovery event at the University of Northampton on Thursday 10 October.

David Penney, UCAS Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, said:“At a UCAS event, students can talk directly to universities, colleges, employers and apprenticeship providers to compare all their options side-by-side. We really encourage people to come along to the University of Northampton where they can meet our team of experts and find out all the information they need for their journey to university or college – from the full range of courses on offer through to advice on money, wellbeing and accommodation.”

UCAS organises over 50 exhibitions each year around the UK. Students can find more about getting the most out of visiting an exhibition on the UCAS website.

Schools, colleges and individuals can reserve a place at the Northampton UCAS Exhibition, visit the UON website.