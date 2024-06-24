Stuart Michael – The Psychic Medium – 2025 at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friday 7 February 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmSTUART MICHAEL – THE PSYCHIC MEDIUMDirect from London’s West End - a thrilling and intriguing night of psychic mediumship!

Boasting an impressive, worldwide celebrity client list, Stuart brings his quick-witted humour, sensitivity, and compassion to the stage.

Sharing his personal story, he uses his extraordinary abilities to connect with the spirit world, bringing forward direct messages from the other side.

Spreading comfort and empathy, Stuart specialises in bringing messages from loved ones who have passed on; and recurring dreams are interpreted.

Stuart Michael – The Psychic Medium – 2025

Theatregoers should not be nervous, as this will be a truly uplifting experience.

A unique and unforgettable evening that has to be seen to be believed.

The production is investigational and for the purposes of entertainment