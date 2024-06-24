Stuart Michael – The Psychic Medium – 2025 at The Old Savoy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boasting an impressive, worldwide celebrity client list, Stuart brings his quick-witted humour, sensitivity, and compassion to the stage.
Sharing his personal story, he uses his extraordinary abilities to connect with the spirit world, bringing forward direct messages from the other side.
Spreading comfort and empathy, Stuart specialises in bringing messages from loved ones who have passed on; and recurring dreams are interpreted.
Theatregoers should not be nervous, as this will be a truly uplifting experience.
A unique and unforgettable evening that has to be seen to be believed.
The production is investigational and for the purposes of entertainment
Book your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pm. £29 per person
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.