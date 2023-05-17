Stuart Michael – Psychic Medium November 2nd 7.30pm 2023 at The Old Savoy

A thrilling and intriguing night of psychic mediumship! Boasting an impressive, worldwide celebrity client list, Stuart brings his quick-witted humour, sensitivity, and compassion to the stage. Sharing his personal story – the childhood gift of being able to see with the mind’s eye – Stuart uses his extraordinary abilities to connect with the spirit world. Intuitively drawn to members of the audience, he brings forward direct messages from the other side. Don’t worry about where you’re sitting, Stuart will find you if he has a message for you! Spreading comfort and empathy to those who come to him, he specialises in bringing messages from loved ones who have passed on. And, recurring dreams are interpreted – no matter how silly, serious, or scary they may seem. His message to the audience is to be open-minded and respectful for the evening ahead, and not to be nervous, as this will be an uplifting experience. Don’t miss this unique and unforgettable evening. You have to see it to believe it.