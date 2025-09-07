Strictly Northampton Launches with a Bang!

Strictly Northampton 2025 kicked off in dazzling style this weekend, with the official launch event bringing together contestants, teachers, supporters, and charity partners for what promises to be one of the most exciting years yet.

The launch, hosted by Step by Step Dance School in partnership with Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundation marked the beginning of a thrilling 8-week journey where local heroes will swap their day jobs for sequins, high heels, and the challenge of learning Ballroom and Latin dance. Contestants will train intensively with their professional partners before taking to the stage at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in November.

The atmosphere on Saturday was electric, filled with excitement, nerves, and an overwhelming sense of community spirit. Incredibly, before the first dance step had even been taught, contestants had already raised over £5,000 for charity — showing just how committed they are to making a difference on and off the dancefloor.

Dance school director Andrzej Mialkowski said:

“Every year Strictly Northampton gets bigger and better, but what makes it truly special is the heart behind it. Our contestants aren’t just learning to dance, they’re raising vital funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundation. To see this much money raised at launch alone is just incredible.”

Adding even more sparkle to this year’s show, the judging panel will feature AJ Pritchard and Curtis Pritchard, two of the UK’s most recognisable dance stars. Their expertise and flair are set to bring an extra level of excitement to the grand finale.

With rehearsals now underway, all eyes turn to Friday 28th November 2025, when the contestants will showcase their hard work and new-found skills in front of a packed audience at the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased directly through the Royal & Derngate box office: www.royalandderngate.co.uk or by calling 01604 624811.

Strictly Northampton has grown into one of the county’s most loved charity spectacles, and this year’s edition is shaping up to be truly unmissable.