Strictly Northampton 2025 dances off to an electrifying start

The countdown to one of Northampton’s most anticipated charity events officially began last weekend, as this year’s Strictly Northampton 2025 contestants took to the dance floor for their very first rehearsal.

Held at Caroline Chisholm School, more than 80 enthusiastic participants joined their professional dance partners for three hours of intensive training — mastering the Cha Cha Cha and the elegant American Smooth Waltz.

Organiser Andrzej Miałkowski from Step by Step Dance School described the launch as “absolutely electric from start to finish.”

“The energy, the passion, the teamwork — it was just incredible,” he said. “From the moment we began, the room was filled with excitement, laughter, and that special magic that makes Strictly Northampton so unique.”

Now in its 14th year, the annual competition pairs local residents and business leaders with professional dancers to train for 8 weeks before performing live at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre on Friday 28th November 2025. The event raises vital funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundation.

This year’s fundraising has already got off to a flying start — with over £8,000 raised in just the opening weeks through raffles, events, and personal sponsorships.

“It’s only week one, and already this group feels like a family — supporting, encouraging, and pushing each other to be their best,” Andrzej added. “Their enthusiasm is inspiring, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved.”

The Strictly Northampton Grand Final has become one of the county’s biggest charity shows, attracting sell-out crowds of over 1,200 people every year. The 2025 edition promises to be one of the most spectacular yet, featuring celebrity judges AJ and Curtis Pritchard and an evening of glitz, glamour, and local talent.

Tickets for the Grand Final at the Royal & Derngate Theatre are already selling fast and can be booked directly through the venue’s box office. Box Office 01604 624811 or https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/strictly-northampton/

“It’s more than just a dance competition,” said Andrzej. “It’s about bringing the community together, celebrating local spirit, and raising money for two wonderful causes — all while having a lot of fun along the way.”

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our wonderful sponsors – Major Hairdressing, Hair by Lara, Daniel Granger Hairdressing, Rupert’s Retreat, Bright Collective, and The Property Experts.

Their generous support plays an important role in helping make this year’s event a success, and we are truly grateful for their contribution.

pictures taken by: Grace Omenazu