Strictly Northampton 2025
AJ Pritchard is a British dancer and choreographer. In 2013, he auditioned for the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent along with professional partner Chloe Hewitt, where they reached the semi-finals. From 2016 to 2019, Pritchard appeared as a professional dancer on the BBC One dance series Strictly Come Dancing. In 2020, he participated in the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Curtis Pritchard is an English dancer and choreographer, known for his role as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. In 2019, Pritchard appeared in the fifth series of the British dating reality series Love Island, finishing in fourth place. In 2021, Pritchard appeared on reality dating show Celebs Go Dating. In 2023, Pritchard competed on Love Island Games. In 2025, he was announced as contestant on series 2 of Love Island: All Stars.
DON'T MISS OUT AMAZING SHOW STRICTLY NORTHAMPTON 2025 in aid of Cynthia Spencer and Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundations
28th November at 7pm - Friday
19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton
NN1 1DP
TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW AT:
https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/strictly-northampton/
Box Office : 01604 624811
MALE CONTESTANTS NEEDED!
Sign up now for Strictly Northampton 2025 which will take place on Friday 28th November at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre!
8 weeks of free professional dance training from Step By Step Dance School leading up to an dance extravaganza all in aid of a local charity!
Apply today by visiting: https://forms.gle/C4xc6AJCNxHxWZVE7