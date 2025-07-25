Strictly Northampton 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen... Its our pleasure to introduce our first two judges for Strictly Northampton 2025 AJ Pritchard & Curtis Pritchard DON'T MISS OUT AMAZING SHOW STRICTLY NORTHAMPTON 2025 in aid of Cynthia Spencer and Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundations 28th November at 7pm - Friday Royal & Derngate 19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AJ Pritchard is a British dancer and choreographer. In 2013, he auditioned for the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent along with professional partner Chloe Hewitt, where they reached the semi-finals. From 2016 to 2019, Pritchard appeared as a professional dancer on the BBC One dance series Strictly Come Dancing. In 2020, he participated in the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Curtis Pritchard is an English dancer and choreographer, known for his role as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. In 2019, Pritchard appeared in the fifth series of the British dating reality series Love Island, finishing in fourth place. In 2021, Pritchard appeared on reality dating show Celebs Go Dating. In 2023, Pritchard competed on Love Island Games. In 2025, he was announced as contestant on series 2 of Love Island: All Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DON'T MISS OUT AMAZING SHOW STRICTLY NORTHAMPTON 2025 in aid of Cynthia Spencer and Step by Step Dance & Arts Foundations

28th November at 7pm - Friday

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton

NN1 1DP

TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW AT:

https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/strictly-northampton/

Box Office : 01604 624811

MALE CONTESTANTS NEEDED!

Sign up now for Strictly Northampton 2025 which will take place on Friday 28th November at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre!

8 weeks of free professional dance training from Step By Step Dance School leading up to an dance extravaganza all in aid of a local charity!

Apply today by visiting: https://forms.gle/C4xc6AJCNxHxWZVE7