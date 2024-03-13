Strictly Northampton 2024 partners with a new charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2010 by professional dancer Andrzej Mialkowski, Strictly Northampton has made a significant impact, raising more than £2 million for local charities to date.

While Cynthia Spencer Hospice has been the primary beneficiary of the event for more than a decade, the 2024 edition will see a temporary change as it aligns with Air Ambulance to further extend its philanthropic reach.

However, Strictly Northampton plans to return to fundraising for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in 2025.

Andrzej Mialkowski and Anita Frith prepare for Strictly Northampton 2025

In a gesture of this commitment, Andrzej has invited the hospice’s own Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation & Communications, to participate as a contestant next year.

Anita said: “It’s both exciting and nerve-wracking to be invited to compete in Strictly Northampton. I’m grateful for the time to polish my dancing skills!

“It’s wonderful to see Air Ambulance selected as the charity for 2024, and we’re confident that the event will be a tremendous success in raising funds and awareness for such a deserving cause. We’re fully supportive and eager to assist in any way possible.”

Despite the temporary shift in beneficiary, Andrzej and his dance school, Step by Step, will continue to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice throughout the year with other events and fundraising initiatives.

Andrzej shared his pride in the contributions made to the hospice through the years and his enthusiasm for teaching Anita. He said: “Cynthia Spencer Hospice is a cornerstone of our community, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Although we’re focusing on Air Ambulance this year, our commitment to the hospice remains strong, and I look forward to bringing Anita to the dance floor in 2025. Our partnership and shared goals for the community continue to inspire me.”