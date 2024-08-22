Strictly Come Dancing SENsational!

By Emily Chapman
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:59 BST
Strictly Come Dancing comes to the Learning Disability world in Northampton!

For the first time ever in Northampton, Sensational Care Provisions and Joanne Banham Dance Company brings you ‘Strictly SENsational’

Have you always wanted to learn to Cha Cha and Waltz like your favourite Strictly Stars?!

Award winning SENsational Care Provisions and Jo Banham as seen on BGT and Dancing with the Stars are so excited to be bringing this event to the Learning Disability community in Northampton!

Strictly SENsational Dance Competition comes to Northampton

We are offering 12 people with a Learning Disability in Northamptonshire 6 weeks of free dance training partnered with one of our incredible dancers and finishing with you strutting your stuff in front of a live audience showcasing all of your hard work for our “Strictly SENsational Show!”

We will be raising money on the night for an amazing charity to be confirmed very soon.

This event is open to any adult aged 18+ with a Learning Disability.

We are looking for 12 Contestants to step up to the challenge and take part in this fun and inclusive event!

Applications open very soon, keep your eyes peeled!

