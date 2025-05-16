Stowe House launches summer series blending creativity and wellbeing

Alexandra Buckle is a former Royal Academy Exhibitor and Artfinder bestseller.

Two Inspiring Events Invite Guests to Recharge Mind, Body, and Spirit. This summer, Stowe House is opening its doors to wellness seekers and creative explorers with two enriching events set within the inspiring architecture and landscapes of one of England’s grandest historic homes.

On 14 June, guests are invited to escape to the Marble Saloon for a Wellness Morning featuring yoga, sound healing, and nourishing refreshments. Led by expert instructors Ilona and Ellie, the session blends mindful movement with immersive sound baths using Tibetan copper and crystal bowls. Guests will also enjoy a post-session offering of matcha, cacao lattes, and vegan treats from SoulBlend. The two-hour experience costs just £35 per person, making it an accessible way to slow down and reconnect—why not bring a friend and share the moment together? This event is brought to you in partnership with Stowe Parents’ Association.

For those seeking creative fulfilment, the Lino Print Summer Workshop on 2 August offers an immersive full-day experience with Royal Academy-exhibited artist Alexandra Buckle. Participants will learn the process of designing and printing multi-layered lino artworks inspired by nature and summer scenery, using professional tools and expert guidance.

The full-day workshop costs £80, which includes all materials, hot drinks, and cake—just bring along your own lunch and a few inspiring images to work from.

The Marble Saloon is an atmospheric and awe-inspiring room for yoga.

“These events represent the best of what Stowe has to offer,” says Susy Pullen, Co-Director at Stowe House. “We are excited to provide spaces for learning, creativity, and wellbeing—surrounded by beauty, history, and nature.”

Both events are open to the public with limited capacity. Booking is essential. To book and for more information, visit stowehouse.org/whats-on

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations.