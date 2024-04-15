Stop swiping start speed dating - to help Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We unfortunately have all been affected by cancer at somee point in our lives, Cynthia Spencer is a local charity providing Hospice for those suffering with this awful disease, we want to support this and raise as much as we can.

Join us for a night of speed dating with like minded local singles.

Location: The Old Bank northampton, 10th May 2024 7pm-10pm.

Gather your single friends for a fun filled night where you can date in a safe environment whist supporting a fantastic cause.

There's a free drink on arrival plus a raffle with some great prizes up for grabs.

To book please follow the link below

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/881395617017?aff=oddtdtcreator

We look forward to meeting you all there