Stop swiping start speed dating - to help Cynthia Spencer Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
We unfortunately have all been affected by cancer at somee point in our lives, Cynthia Spencer is a local charity providing Hospice for those suffering with this awful disease, we want to support this and raise as much as we can.
Are you fed up with endless swiping? Why not try something different.
Join us for a night of speed dating with like minded local singles.
Location: The Old Bank northampton, 10th May 2024 7pm-10pm.
Gather your single friends for a fun filled night where you can date in a safe environment whist supporting a fantastic cause.
There's a free drink on arrival plus a raffle with some great prizes up for grabs.
To book please follow the link below
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/881395617017?aff=oddtdtcreator
We look forward to meeting you all there
Carlie & Gemma