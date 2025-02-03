Step Up for a Cause: Charity walk at Northampton Racecourse to support Oxford hospital surgery department

By Mark Hanrahan
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Mark Hanrahan's upcoming charity walk on the 13th February 2025 at Northampton Racecourse is more than just a walk—it’s a tribute, a show of strength, and a symbol of hope.

Step by step, to honour loved ones, raise awareness, and support the surgery department in Oxford hospital. Whether walking in memory of someone lost, celebrating a survivor, or standing in solidarity with those still fighting, every stride will carry a powerful message: no one is alone in this journey.

This year on the 13th of February I'm hoping to raise as much money and awareness as I can to support the surgery department at Oxford Hospital that is very close to my heart.

Oxford Hospitals Charity supports the different departments and wards of Oxford University Hospitals, helping to provide the best medical equipment, research and facilities for our patients and staff.

Your support helps transform care across all our hospitals, including the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Horton General Hospital and Oxford Children's Hospital.

I will be completing a 20mile walk around Northampton Racecourse wearing a 40lb weighted vest.

Anyone interested in participating with me can come on down, I will be there all day completing my walk. For those who can’t join the walk but still want to contribute, donations can be made through my go-fund me page www.justgiving.com/page/mark-hanrahan-charitywalk

This walk is not just about fundraising, but also about bringing the community together for a shared purpose.

