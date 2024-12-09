Step into Christmas with a carol concert at Rugby’s retirement community

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, locals are being invited to a retirement community in Rugby, where a choir is hoping to dazzle guests with their rendition of Christmas classics.

Taking place on Tuesday December 10, between 11am and 4pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development, Knox Court, the free event will see homeowners and visitors enjoy a full schedule of festivities with mince pies and festive fizz.

Due to limited spaces, bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Our festive event promises to be a magical occasion that captures the true spirit of a McCarthy Stone Christmas. It’s a fantastic opportunity not just to bring people together, but also for visiting retirees to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle and stylish accommodation on offer at Knox Court. Homeowners are especially looking forward to hearing their favourite melodies sung by a local choir.”

Bridging the gap between traditional residential care and independent living for the over 70s, Knox Court consists of 62 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments, along with state-of-the-art facilities designed to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a well-appointed lounge, chef-run restaurant serving freshly prepared meals daily, and attractive courtyard gardens for enjoying the company of friends, family, and new neighbours alike. For peace of mind, a dedicated Estate Management team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, while a 24-hour emergency call system and video door entry provide additional reassurance.

A range of purchasing options are available at Knox Court to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50% with one-bedroom apartments available from £115,000, and two-bedroom homes from £140,000*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more information about Retirement Living Plus at Knox Court in Rugby, call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/knox-court.