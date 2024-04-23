Step Into Christmas at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas concert feel good show, brings all the magic of the season to life, with all you favourite songs, you will know and love!

And as granny will always tell you, the old songs are the best, including – All I Want for Christmas is you, Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Stay another Day, Let it Snow, White Christmas, Do They Know its Christmas, A Winters Tale, Merry Xmas Everybody and many many more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the time when every santa has a ball, as this warm hearted, family favourite spectacular starring our amazing cast of singers, dancers and specialty acts, give you their hearts and do not take them away!

Step into Christmas

So Step Into Christmas! as we give you something special.

It’s the most Wonderful show of the year with a story of festive cheer!

Book your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pm

Tickets from £30 per seat

Special Group Discount

Groups 8+ 15% discount - quote Step15