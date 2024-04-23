Step Into Christmas at The Old Savoy
This Christmas concert feel good show, brings all the magic of the season to life, with all you favourite songs, you will know and love!
And as granny will always tell you, the old songs are the best, including – All I Want for Christmas is you, Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Stay another Day, Let it Snow, White Christmas, Do They Know its Christmas, A Winters Tale, Merry Xmas Everybody and many many more!
It’s the time when every santa has a ball, as this warm hearted, family favourite spectacular starring our amazing cast of singers, dancers and specialty acts, give you their hearts and do not take them away!
So Step Into Christmas! as we give you something special.
It’s the most Wonderful show of the year with a story of festive cheer!
Book your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pm
Tickets from £30 per seat
Special Group Discount
Groups 8+ 15% discount - quote Step15
Groups 16+ 20% discount - quote Step20