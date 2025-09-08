Step into 900 years of History: Heritage Open Days bring life to Northampton’s oldest survivor

The medieval round built in 1100

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Northampton’s 900-year-old round church, is opening its doors for a series of special events as part of Heritage Open Days 2025 (12–21 September).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1100 by Simon de Senlis and inspired by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the church is one of the most important surviving Norman buildings in the country. Visitors will have the chance to step inside, uncover centuries of history, and experience the atmosphere of this unique sacred space.

Events include:

Holy Cross Day: Special Open Day Sunday, 14 September, 10am–2pm

The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre

The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop in to mark Holy Cross Day and explore one of England’s rare medieval round churches at your own pace.

Evening Tours by Torchlight

Thursday,18 September, 7.30pm–9pm & Saturday, 20 September, 7.30pm–9pm.

High Altar

High Altar

Experience the church after dark. Guided by torchlight, these tours reveal the building’s most dramatic features and hidden corners. (Pre-booking required.)

Church Tour: The Holy Sepulchre and its History

Friday, 19 September, 2.30pm–4pm.

A detailed guided tour uncovering the church’s rich history, from the Normans to the Victorians. (Pre-booking required.)

Layers, Scars & Stone Memories

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, 20 September, 10am–4pm & Sunday, 21 September, 1pm–4pm.

Discover how time has left its mark on the building, through guided tours running throughout the day. Drop in and join a tour.

Churchwarden Edmund Gibbs said “The Holy Sepulchre is often called Northampton’s hidden gem. These Heritage Open Days are a chance for everyone to explore the stories, scars, and spiritual weight of this remarkable building. Whether you come in daylight or by torchlight, you’ll never see the church the same way again.”

Practical Information

Location: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Sheep Street, Northampton

Admission: Free

Pre-booking: Required for guided tours and torchlight evenings (contact details on the Heritage Open Days website or [email protected])

For full details and booking information, visit: www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search Holy Sepulchre Northampton or visit www.holysepulchre.co.uk [email protected].