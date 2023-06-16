Step back in time this summer at Delapré Abbey's Not So Civil War event

Led by renowned reenactment group, The Devereux's Regiment, the event promises a weekend of exciting displays, demonstrations, and hands-on history that will transport visitors to 1640s Northampton.

Visitors will witness a full historic drill display with cavalry and cannons, learn all about military tactics of the 17th century, and see what civilian life was like through interactive living history encampments. From surgeons and cooks to gravediggers and midwives, historical reenactors will bring the Abbey and its grounds to life with Northampton's turbulent past.

In addition to interactive experiences, the event will feature a real ale beer tent and stalls selling historic goods, offering visitors the chance to fully immerse themselves in 17th-century life.

The Not So Civil War

Inside the historic house, Northamptonshire Battlefields Society’s Graham Evans and Gregg Archer will give talks on ‘Northamptonshire’s Country Houses during the Civil War’ and ‘The Battle of Middleton Cheney’.

"We're thrilled to once again be hosting this exciting family-friendly event at Delapré Abbey," said Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust. "Our aim is to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience that brings history to life and transports them to a bygone era."

Spencer Houghton, The Devereux's Regiment, added “Devereux’s Regiment are delighted to be welcomed back to the beautiful Delapré Abbey and are looking forward to entertaining the visitors who are coming along to this wonderful historical event.”

Tickets for the event are £8 per person, with under 3s free. Community Annual Pass/Annual Pass holders and their under 18s can enjoy the event for £5, while a family ticket (max 4, two adults, two under 18s) is available for £25. Ticket price includes entry to the historic house in addition to all activities in the grounds.