Step back in time on the Great Fire of Northampton interactive trail

Families visiting the town centre this summer can step back in time learn more about the Great Fire of Northampton, by following an interactive trail now available to download on both Apple and Android phones.

The augmented reality trail, commissioned by Northampton Town Council as part of this year's 350th anniversary of the blaze, can be found by downloading the 'Explore Northampton' app and choosing the 'Great Fire Trail.'

The trail begins at St Mary's Street by the Castle Hill Church (NN1 2RN), on the fateful day in September 1675 when the fire started with a spark from a stove. Those embarking on the trail can look out for handy floor markers and be guided by following narrated instructions on their phones, hearing from virtual characters who tell their stories along the way.

Covering a distance of just under a mile and taking a minimum of 30 minutes to complete, characters include the Chemist on the Drapery, a trader on the Market Square and the Pastor at All Hallow's Church. Five educational boards complementing the trail are also located around All Saints' Church, on Mercers Row and Wood Hill.

Learn more about the Great Fire of Northampton using your smart phone.

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee, said: "We hope people enjoy learning more about the Great Fire of Northampton by following the trail. It was a major event in Northampton's history, that shaped much of the town centre we see today in terms of its street layout and historic architecture.

"Many of the historic locations on the trail still exist, so people will find history brought to life before their eyes as they walk along the fire's path of destruction.

"We are grateful for the research that was provided by historians and the museum, and this has been added to the trail app to provide users with an accurate depiction of what happened on that fateful day."

700 of the town's 850 buildings were destroyed in the fire, including All Hallows' Church (the present day All Saints') which was burnt to the ground, along with many other important structures.

The app was created for the town council by Northampton-based AR Media, who also manage the Explore Northampton app. Wayne Roberts, Director at AR Media, said: "Creating this trail has been a fantastic project to work on, allowing us to utilise our expertise in merging storytelling and technology to interpret historical events.

"We worked with local actors to bring this story to life, by narrating the path of the fire from individual characters' perspectives. The app shows users their real-time location as they follow the trail and each marker offers an augmented chapter of the story, told by historical figures who witnessed the fire ravaging the town."

The town council is working with Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and West Northamptonshire Council, along with local cultural and historical groups to deliver a 350th anniversary programme of activities and events that tell the story of the fire and the rebuild that followed.

More information about the Great Fire trail, including a trail map, can be found on the town council's website: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/great-fire-trail

Find out more about the 350th anniversary events and activities at: www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/gfon350/