Step back in time for the Big Band Bash

Step back in time and celebrate the glitzy glamour and elegant spirit of the 1940s with the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Big Band Bash this autumn.

The nostalgic entertainment event, which features 20-piece band Jazz Colossus, will be held on Saturday 15th November from 6.30pm at the Mercure Hotel Northampton.

Jazz Colossus was founded in 2014 by composer and bandleader Miles Hancock and in addition to performing published music, the band also perform a variety of custom arrangements and unique pieces created especially for the band.

Guests will be greeted with a classic 1940s welcome drink, served with vintage flair, setting the tone for a night of timeless charm.

A bespoke three-course meal, thoughtfully crafted to feature 1940s favourites, will follow and the night will also feature a raffle and auction, offering exciting prizes and experiences — all in aid of a truly worthy cause.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides invaluable palliative care for people living with a life-limiting illness. They support patients and their loved ones across Northamptonshire with inpatient care, outpatient services, wellbeing services, Hospice@Home, lymphoedema services and a clinical nurse specialist service.

At the Big Band Bash, there will be photobooth opportunities to enable guests to take home a memento of the night, as well as a fully licensed bar, and live music to keep the 1940s swing in action until the final hour.

The first 50 tickets are priced at just £65 for those early birds looking to join the fun. Once the discounted tickets have sold, general sale prices are £70 per person. A table of 10 is £630.

Community and Events Fundraiser Lead Michelle Morris said: “Join us for this fabulous fundraiser combining incredible live music with beautiful vintage glamour. We’re delighted to have the amazingly talented Jazz Colossus performing for the crowd with a mix of tunes to keep guests dancing all night.

“We also have a number of sponsorship opportunities available. Sponsoring Cynthia’s 1940s Big Band Bash is a chance to promote your brand at a glamorous, feel-good event while directly supporting the compassionate care provided by Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“It’s a meaningful way for your business to give back to the local community, gain positive exposure, and be part of a celebration that honours both heritage and heart.”

Sponsorship packages start at £500. Email [email protected] or call 01604 973340 for more details.

To find out more about the Big Band Bash or to book tickets visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/cynthias-1940s-big-band-bash/