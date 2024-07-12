Step Back in Time at Delapré Abbey’s Battle of Northampton Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors can enjoy a medieval hawking show, reenactors and guided tours of the registered battlefield.

On Sunday 14th July, from 11am to 4pm, Delapré Abbey invites you to the Battle of Northampton Day, a unique event perfect for families and history enthusiasts. With activities spanning guided tours, reenactments, and medieval hawking displays, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Event highlights:• Guided Battlefield Tours:Discover the pivotal moments of the 1460 Battle of Northampton with free tours led by the Northamptonshire Battlefields Society and visit their displays in the Coach House.

• Engage with Reenactors:Meet reenactors who will bring the medieval era to life, showcasing daily life, combat skills, weapons, and armour.

Battle of Northampton Day at Delapré Abbey

• Medieval Hawking Show:Experience the ancient art of hawking in the Walled Garden, with live demonstrations scheduled throughout the day.

Timetable:• 11:30am: Show-and-tell about the principles behind the art of Medieval Hawking.• 1:00pm: Flying display – The medieval art of hunting with hawk and hound.• 3:00pm: Flying display – The history and folklore of birds of the chase.

The Battle of Northampton, fought on 10th July 1460, was a decisive conflict during the Wars of the Roses. The Yorkist forces, led by Richard Neville, Earl of Warwick, defeated the Lancastrians, capturing King Henry VI. The battle took place on the grounds of Delapré Abbey, making it a site of significant historical importance. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore this historic battlefield and learn about the strategies and outcomes of this crucial encounter.

Eleanor Sier, Delapré Abbey’s Head of Engagement and Interpretation said: “We’re thrilled to host the Battle of Northampton Day at Delapré Abbey. This event is a fantastic opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with our local history in an interactive and enjoyable way. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the rich heritage of Delapré Abbey.”

Graham Evans, Chair of Northamptonshire Battlefields Society, added: “We're delighted to be partnering once more with Delapré Abbey for the Battle of Northampton day this Sunday. The battle, which took place in 1460, was a crucial turning point in the Wars of the Roses and demonstrated the importance of our town at the time. Our volunteers will be on site to show visitors round the battlefield and explain what it was all about. It’s great to be able to make the most of this opportunity to celebrate our heritage. Hopefully lots of people will pop in and see us – and maybe even try on a medieval helmet!”

Tickets cost just £5 and include entry to the historic house. Under 18s, Annual Pass holders and local residents with a Community Annual pass are free. To book tickets and find out more visit delapreabbey.org.