Steel Magnolias show to take to the stage at Northampton theatre
The play will take place on Thursday September 26, 2024 at the Old Savoy from 7.30 pm until 9:45 pm.
This warm, witty play explores the impact we make on those around us and, along with some heart-ache, delivers many laugh-out- loud moments.
The play, which inspired the film starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, is a bittersweet comedy about six distinct but connected women who meet regularly at a hair and beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana.
Delivered by Milton Keynes-based theatre troupe etc, details of cast and crew can be found at www.etctheatre.co.uk. Celebrating ten years as a company the team is out on tour for the second time having entertained in 2023 with an Agatha Christie mystery.
This is their first visit to The Old Savoy home of The Deco Theatre.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm. Tickets are £15 per person
