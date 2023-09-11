Steam returns to Hunsbury Hill Railway

Watch more videos on Shots!

Steam is back at the Ironstone Railway on Camp Hill at Hunsbury Hill country park

On Sunday, Pecket loco number 7 was doing brake van rides to coincide with heritage open days 2023.

Next Sunday, the 17th, the Ironstone Railway's latest locomotive to arrive - a British Rail class 2 shunter - makes its debut on passenger trains at the railway which arrived mid Jun. It has had a light overhaul and full repaint during last 7 weeks.

