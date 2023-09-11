News you can trust since 1931
Steam returns to Hunsbury Hill Railway

The ironstone railway on Camp Hill
By Kev SmithContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Steam is back at the Ironstone Railway on Camp Hill at Hunsbury Hill country park

On Sunday, Pecket loco number 7 was doing brake van rides to coincide with heritage open days 2023.

Next Sunday, the 17th, the Ironstone Railway's latest locomotive to arrive - a British Rail class 2 shunter - makes its debut on passenger trains at the railway which arrived mid Jun. It has had a light overhaul and full repaint during last 7 weeks.

Trains will run October 1st, 15th and 29th . On the 29th we will be running both the Pecket steam loco and class 2 loco top and tail with our brake van.

