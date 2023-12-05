St John the Baptist Church Christmas Tree Festival

On Saturday Joan Adkins (95) attended the Christmas Tree Festival at St John the Baptist church in Kingsthorpe village. Joan has lived in Bishops Drive for almost seventy years. Accompanied by her son, Philip and daughter-in-law Sue who helped her with a lift and mobility assistance. Joan enjoyed viewing all the fantastic trees on display, and along with a cuppa and a cake spent an enjoyable couple of hours in the church. Joan commented " what a lot of hard work everyone has put in to decorate the trees" Although quite tired by the time she got around to the final few trees it was a wonderful event to attend. She couldn't believe it when she was told she had won first prize in the raffle! A hamper donated by Waitrose, quite fitting as Joan worked in the Waitrose store for many years before her retirement.