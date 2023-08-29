St John Ambulance Badgers - youth group for 5-11 year olds in Northamptonshire

Being a Badger

Badgers are the youngest St John people, aged under 11. Anyone can join a Badger Sett, which operate across England. Badgers usually meet once a week for around 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes.

Badgers take part in a wide range of fun activities based on essential first aid and other fascinating topics, earning badges and certificates for each one. For every three subjects a Badger completes, they receive an award until they achieve their Super Badger Award.

To give each new Badger the best possible introduction, Welcome Badger provides a range of activities to ensure all new Badgers and their parents/carers are provided with all the essentials in the first few important weeks.

Our Badger programme covers a wide range of subjects and activities, from first aid to communication skills, to healthy living and being safe. All the subjects have been written by St John people with the aim of Badgers in mind and to support children through their learning and development journey.

Badgers can:

learn first aid

make new friends

get creative with arts and crafts

find out how the body works and how to stay healthy

learn about helping their local community

take part in team games

develop leadership and communication skills, and much more!