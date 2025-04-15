St George’s Day celebrations to take place at Northampton’s Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families are invited to join Northampton Town Council's St George's Day celebrations, with free children's activities, traditional Morris dancing and more taking place at Northampton's Market Square on Saturday, April 26 from 11am - 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St George and his giant friendly dragon will entertain crowds throughout the day, along with themed make and take crafts and storytelling with The Wild Tribe, an interactive Community Canvas from Lemonpop Workshops, Yarn Bombing Workshops with the Northamptonshire Women's Institute and Women's Rugby World Cup, plus face painting and balloon modelling with Irina.

Juggling Jim's Silly Knight School is set to open from 11am – 12.30pm, where kids can try challenges to become a knight of the castle, followed by Circus Workshops from 12.30pm – 2.30pm, teaching juggling and balancing skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northampton Town Council said: "We'll be marking St George's Day on the Saturday to allow as many people as possible to join our free celebrations.

St George and his friendly dragon will be at the celebrations on the Market Square (Stu Vincent Photography)

"Come and meet St George and his friendly dragon, to hear tales of their brave encounters and learn more about England's patron saint during the storyteller's sessions.

"We're excited to be hosting this event on the newly refurbished Market Square for the first time, it is a brilliant space with plenty of room for all the activities and entertainment we will have on offer.

"This is the first event in the town council's packed 2025 calendar, so we're looking forward to welcoming people along - check our website and social media channels to find out more about all the events we have planned for the year ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside children's activities, visitors can enjoy brass band musical performances and traditional English folk dancing by the 'Rose & Castle' Morris at 11.30am and 1pm, including a 'have a go' session.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the town's history can also follow the 'Notable Northamptonians' trail to discover more about some of the remarkable residents who have contributed to Northampton's cultural heritage from past to the present day.

A trail map is available to download from the town council's website, or can be collected on the day.

Visit the events section of Northampton Town Council's website for more information.