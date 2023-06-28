St Andrews Church in Harlestone to host a Party in the Pews live music event on Saturday 8th July

Harlestone Village Church is opening up its doors and hosting a ‘Party in the Pews’ live music event with an aim to help showcase local music talent. The gig held at St. Andrew's church on Saturday, 8th July (2-5pm) aims to provide a stage for local musicians, bands and artists to perform in front of a supportive crowd. With a fully licensed bar and food stalls available the church is collaborating and embracing the opportunity to work with the local organisers and performers to create a genuine gig atmosphere.

The event on 8th of July will bethe first of its kind held in Harlestone Church and will feature power trio ‘Stages of Dan’ who were active on the music scene in the late naughties. They have reformed as a band after an 11 year hiatus to take a main stage slot at Lakefest in August. Stages of Dan released two albums in their time and were championed by BBC’s SteveLemac for a time in 2011. The bass player in the band is local to Harlestone and had used the church as a rehearsal space before signing up to put this event on in collaboration with the church as a pre-festival warm up.

All are very welcome and there is no admission charge. We want this event to be totally inclusive and eventually cater for a multitude of music tastes and genres.

Party in the pews